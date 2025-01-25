R. Madhavan: 'If you don't have good performers in your films, no one will watch it'

Flashy visuals, big stars and big bang promotions may have worked in a film's favour earlier but audiences today are prioritising compelling performances more than anything, says R Madhavan.

The actor said it doesn't matter how big or small the film is, it will not do well without actually good performers.

"Which is a great relief because if you don't have actors in your films who can truly get into character, deliver their lines well, and impress with their ability to step outside the norm, no one will watch the movie," the actor told PTI.

Asked if it is concerning that only mass entertainers, particularly from the South, are raking in big numbers at the box office these days, Madhavan said many films without big stars have also performed well.

"Small films like 'Munjya' for instance have done so well. People looked at films, which were unexpected... At the same time, there have been many large big ticket films that have flopped without a whisper. So, I think it really is a matter of how aspirational and how big screen-friendly the content and the performances are," he added.

Madhavan's latest movie is "Hisaab Barabar", which premiered on streaming service ZEE5 on Friday.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the movie features Madhavan in the role of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. It soon leads to a dangerous journey filled with fraud, deceit and corruption.

Madhavan said financial discrepancy is something that he has often faced in real life and when the project came, he decided to take it up instantly.

"There are so many accounts and so many SMSes that continuously pop up. But I constantly felt that I am not in control of my bank accounts. Why can't the banks just say that we will cut this amount of money in the whole year? "So that was something that was worrying to me. And when I heard this script, I though this is a very good script. Everyone is worried about this, so let's make a film out of this." With the character of Radhe Mohan Sharma, the actor said his main focus was on making himself relatable to the audience.

"He has to seem like somebody who's believable. So to stay as a common man, as a victim, as a guy who doesn't want go out of his shell to do anything humongous was the challenge," Madhavan said.

He also praised Dhir, known for his work on popular TV show "Office Office" as well as films such as "One Two Three” and “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?”, for blending humour and drama in the movie.

"Subtle comedy and socially relevant humour is right up his alley. I just had to make sure that I'm able to follow his instructions and get into his world, understand the usage of the words that he was doing and deliver it correctly," he said.

As an actor, the "3 Idiots" star said he chooses his movies based on how he is "emotionally and personally placed" at the time of receiving a script.

"Like this film was right in my alley. The moment I heard it, I knew I was already thinking about a situation like this and I immediately said yes to it.

"Sometimes you hear a story that is potentially a fabulous commercial hit and you know it's got great promise, but in the mindset, you're not in that character. So I have the luxury to say no to those projects nowadays. I select (films) depending on how much the character reaches out and touches me." The actor also spoke about the recent trend of old movies coming back in theatres.

In the last one year, popular titles such as "Laila Majnu", "Rockstar", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Karan Arjun", "Tumbbad" and "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" have made their way back to the big screen.

Madhavan's 2001 film "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", which co-starred Dia Mirza, was also re-released in theatres.

"These films are what I call posthumously, cult films. They didn't do well in theatres or they became cult films afterwards. So the nostalgia factor kicked in.

"For example, 'Tumbbad' and 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', which didn't do well in theatres when they were first released. But we had a loyal fan following that eventually got to see the film on screen." It is a "temporary" phase, said the actor as he believes that people will soon run out of the "list of those kinds of films".

"It's just the flavour of the season. But sometimes the feeling is so strong that current films that are releasing have to worry about these releases as well because people would rather go and watch these films as opposed to the new movies that are releasing," he said.

"Hisaab Barabar" also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari. The film, produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, is available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

