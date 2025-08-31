‘Ice Age 6’ to release in 2027, Disney Studios drops first-look poster

Disney’s popular comedy-drama Ice Age film franchise is set to return with its sixth instalment on February 5, 2027, the studio announced on Saturday.

Titled as Ice Age: Boiling Point, the upcoming part will bring the OG, no-nonsense prehistoric animal gang, with Ray Romano returning to voice the character of woolly mammoth Manny.

While Queen Latifah is set to voice the mammoth Ellie, John Leguizamo will voice Sid the sloth, Denis Leary will voice the smilodon Diego, and Simon Pegg will voice the weasel Buck.

Disney also dropped the first-look motion poster of Ice Age: Boiling Point on Instagram. “Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @disneyd23! Coming to theatres on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World! #DestinationD23,” reads the caption.

The first instalment of the Ice Age franchise was released in 2002. It was followed by Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) and the last instalment, Ice Age: Collision Course (2016).

The Ice Age film franchise follows the misadventures of a prehistoric herd, primarily woolly mammoth Manny, ground sloth Sid, and saber-toothed tiger Diego, as they navigate a changing world and embark on various quests, often involving saving their families or the planet, all while being accompanied by the persistent antics of the acorn-obsessed saber-toothed squirrel Scrat.

Each film presents a different challenge, from a global flood and continental drift to the discovery of a hidden dinosaur world, and introduces new characters like the possum Ellie, the weasel Buck, and other prehistoric creatures.