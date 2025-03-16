Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘threatens’ a Pakistani film critic: ‘You ugly piece of trash’

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently landed in controversy over a ‘threatening’ text he sent to a Pakistani film critic. Tamur Iqbal, whose Instagram bio says ‘wanna-be film critic’ had posted a now-deleted review of Nadaaniyan—Ibrahim’s debut film—where he mocked the actor’s alleged nose job. This didn’t sit well with Ibrahim, leading to his strong reaction.

Tamur shared a screenshot of his Instagram DMs, where it can be seen that he had a message from Ibrahim. The text message read, “Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you.”

“Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum,” the message further said.

Posting the screenshot of their conversation, Tamur responded, “Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s outstanding raging response from his verified acc on my insta story after I mocked his debut movie nadaaniyan. Dear Ibrahim, Let’s just treat it as good banter in the spirit of fun. Good luck to you, dude. Hope you do well in future.”

Immediately after the post, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fans took over the comment section, defending him against criticism. One user wrote, “You can review his acting.. nose job comment was unnecessary.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “But you mocked his nose first, don’t play the victim card now.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan dropped on Netflix on March 7. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the romcom was panned by audiences and critics alike. Also starring Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan follows the love story of Pia (Khushi), who belongs to a privileged family in Delhi, and a middle-class student (Ibrahim).

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.