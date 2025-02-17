‘Galatfehmi’: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor deal with heartbreak in new ‘Nadaaniyan’ song

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters from Nadaaniyan cope with heartbreak in Galatfehmi, the latest song from the upcoming Netflix film, dropped by Sony Music India on Monday.

The two-minute-34-second-long video depicts Ibrahim and Khushi breaking up after a misunderstanding. Their interactions reflect the pain and confusion of miscommunication, as they recall the time they spent together. The video concludes as the duo attempt to deal with the growing emotional distance between them.

Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhury, who reportedly play Khushi’s and Ibrahim’s on-screen parents, make brief appearances in the video.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the Netflix romance drama follows the story of a privileged Delhi socialite, who hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim) to pretend to be their daughter’s (Khushi) boyfriend in order to maintain her social status. As they navigate their fabricated relationship, the lines between pretense and reality begin to blur, and both find themselves developing genuine feelings for each other.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under the banner Dharmatic Entertainment, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical The Archies in 2023. She recently starred opposite Junaid Khan in Advait Chandan’s romcom Loveyapa.