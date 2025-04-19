'I mostly wear my mother’s jewellery, whether it’s gold or silver. I find a lot of comfort and connection in her pieces' — Swastika

We caught up with actor Swastika Mukherjee on the sidelines of the panel discussion, where she reflected on her unique perspective on jewellery and fashion, highlighting her emphasis on comfort, individuality, and cultural heritage.

You’ve often been seen sporting quirky and statement jewellery —what draws you to such distinctive pieces?

Honestly, it really depends on my mood and what I’m feeling at that moment. Sometimes I gravitate towards minimalistic styles, while other times I feel a statement piece is exactly what’s needed. It all varies depending on the event, the weather, and several other factors. I don’t follow a strict rule, I go with what feels right.

Do you have a personal philosophy when it comes to choosing jewellery for an outfit?

I mostly wear my mother’s jewellery, whether it’s gold or silver. I find a lot of comfort and connection in her pieces. Personally, I love silver jewellery, and I’m also drawn to what we call ‘junk jewellery’. I often pick up pieces from the street or while travelling. I don’t focus on brands at all — if a design catches my eye, I go for it. I’m particularly fond of rupdasta pieces; just looking at them makes me happy and that joy is reason enough for me to buy them.

Jewellery is often considered a form of self-expression. What does it mean to you personally?

I haven’t delved too deeply into the philosophy of it, but I do feel it’s important to carve out a distinct style of one’s own. I’ve never followed trends; I just wear whatever I find or whatever I can get my hands on —especially when I’m rushing! I choose pieces that make me feel good, that complement the outfit, and most importantly, aren’t irritating to the skin. For me, comfort is key.

Rupdasta jewellery seems to be a favourite of yours — what do you love most about it?

Rupdasta is incredibly lightweight, which makes it very easy to wear. The Santhal tribe creates exquisite designs with rupdasta, and they’re truly unique — you won’t find them in typical shops. You usually come across them in regional fairs, like the ones held in Bolpur and Purulia. There’s a certain charm and authenticity in these handcrafted pieces.

Do you prefer traditional Bengali jewellery or are you more drawn to contemporary, experimental designs?

I prefer traditional jewellery, definitely.

What’s your go-to piece when you want to add a little drama or character to your look?

Statement earrings — always. They can completely transform a look and bring in that extra bit of flair.

Can you share a piece from your jewellery collection that holds sentimental value or a special memory?

Everything that belongs to my mother is incredibly special to me. For instance, this bala I’m wearing right now, it’s hers. My sister and I actually share her jewellery: I’ve got one piece, she’s got the other. Pieces like konkons carry so much emotion and memory with them. They’re priceless.

Where do you usually shop for your jewellery? Do you have any favourite brands, designers, or local artisans?

I’m not really a brand person — not when it comes to jewellery, shoes, bags, or even clothes. The only branded items I own are my spectacles —because I genuinely need them! I consciously avoid buying branded things. I feel people often purchase brands just to show they can afford them, as a display of wealth. Whether it’s a designer bag or a T-shirt, thousands of people wear the exact same item across the globe. But if I can pick something from a local market and style it in a way that makes it look luxe, then I take pride in that.

For instance, this sari I’m wearing cost about ₹1,200, and yet it’s all about how you style and carry yourself. I’ve worn saris costing just around ₹1,000 to awards nights. It’s about sending a message — normalising repeating outfits, embracing handlooms at big events, and practising sustainable fashion beyond performative posts on social media.

Has your approach to jewellery changed over the years with your evolving style or roles in films?

I’ve always loved junk jewellery. That hasn’t changed. But now, I find myself leaning more towards silver and wearing slightly less of the very junk stuff. I absolutely adore glass bangles, though. I picked up this whole set I’m wearing from Trimbakeshwar for just ₹20. It’s the little things like that, really.

As an actress known for powerful roles, does jewellery ever help you get into character or complete a look onscreen?

Absolutely — it all depends on the role. Everything you wear on your body contributes to the character: the outfit, the hair, the jewellery. It all plays a part in making the portrayal believable. For instance, in Qala, I had a very distinct look that included a lot of jewellery sourced from the hilly regions. It really helped anchor the character’s identity.

Who or what inspires your bold and often unconventional style choices?

Honestly, it’s the need of the hour. We’re living in a time when society feels like it’s at an all-time low. I believe we need to have a voice, to hold opinions, and to express them. What we wear, how we present ourselves —it can all be a form of communication. If we can use that to create even a small positive impact in our immediate environment, then that’s worth doing.