Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan set to study filmmaking in the US

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan Roshan is set to study filmmaking at the University of Southern California, the 17-year-old’s alma mater American School of Bombay announced on Monday.

The American School of Bombay took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of a young Hridaan with the caption, “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and tv production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud.”

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Hridaan will pursue film and TV production at the University of Southern California.

The post received congratulatory messages from family members and fans in the comments section. Hridaan’s mother and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “To my Trojan From birth… who slipped inside the eye of his mind and found a better place to play…TO our RIDZ FULL OF SKY my creative genius, my heartbeat, my superpower and my bestest friend in the world… We alllll are soooooo proud of you putting in all of you towards @uscedu and being accepted in School of Cinematic Arts makes us all the proudest village of your tribe. CONGRATULATIONS MY SONSHINE love you beyond words. This Universe is yours… continue your magic and unapologetically be YOU.”

Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik and Sussanne, who were married from 2000 to 2014. While Hridaan was born in 2008, their elder son, Hrehaan, was born in 2005.