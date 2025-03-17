Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer ‘War 2’ to release in August

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming action-thriller War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14, production house Yash Raj Films confirmed by re-sharing a post on X.

“Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2. There will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide,” reads the post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in important roles.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Looking forward to it,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Hope to see Pathaan and Tiger Cameo in War 2.”

Earlier, several photos and videos from the War 2 sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik was seen shooting in Italy.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.