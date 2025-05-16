Hrithik Roshan teases birthday surprise for 'War 2' co-star Jr NTR, gets trolled for silence on Operation Sindoor

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday shared a cryptic social media post, hinting at a major update on Yash Raj Films’s upcoming action thriller War 2 to mark co-star JR NTR’s 42nd birthday on May 20.

“Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2,” wrote Hrithik on Facebook on Friday.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post, expressing their excitement for the upcoming thriller. “Hoping to see best of action,” wrote one, while another user commented, “Most Anticipated movie of the year”.

However, some social media users slammed Hrithik for his alleged silence on Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

“Maybe he was expecting you to support the forces not just making crores in the name of forces,” wrote a user. “Couldn’t say a word for the country in war but here he is within a week promoting WAR 2,” said another.

“You and many other Bollywood actors often play roles like spies, fighter jet pilots, or commandos lekin recently India Pakistan clash me 1 word bhi army ke support me nahi bola (You did not say a single word in support of the Indian Army during the recent India-Pak War),” commented another Facebook user.

Hrithik had condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir. “Deeply disturbed, disgusted and heartbroken with the cowardly act of Terrorism that took place in Pahalgam. My condolences to the families of the departed souls, may they rest in peace. Prays for the speedy recovery of those injured. May justice and the spirit of humanity prevail,” wrote the actor on X on April 23, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in an important role.

Earlier, several photos and videos from the War 2 sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik was seen shooting in Italy.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.

Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The 41-year-old actor also has the film Dragon in the pipeline.