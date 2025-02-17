MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘War’ stars Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff reunite with director Siddharth Anand

Hrithik is currently shooting for War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, also featuring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.02.25, 11:38 AM
Team War reunion

Team 'War' reunion Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan reunited with his War co-stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand ahead of the release of the 2019 actioner’s much-anticipated sequel.

Sharing pictures from the reunion on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, “Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar.”

Hrithik, dressed in a sleek black blazer, beamed with joy as he posed for a picture with Vaani, Tiger, and Siddharth. Vaani, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein, stunned in an all-white halter-neck dress, while Tiger looked dashing in his black outfit.

Hrithik is currently shooting for War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham, the Ayan Mukerji directorial serves as a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War. War 2, which is expected to hit theatres this year, will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Netflix recently released the docu-series The Roshans, which has captured the contribution of Bollywood’s Roshan family — including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan — to Indian films, music and entertainment.

Siddharth Anand is currently filming his upcoming action drama King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for Raid 2, the sequel of the 2018 film Raid starring Ajay Devgn. Backed by Panorama Studios, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Rajat Kapoor also star in the film.

Tiger Shroff has recently announced the fourth instalment in the Baaghi film franchise. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa.

