‘My heart is full’: Hrithik Roshan praises girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance in ‘Songs of Paradise’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has heaped praise on girlfriend Saba Azad for her performance in Prime Video’s latest film Songs of Paradise, a biopic of renowned Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

Also starring Soni Razdan, the film premiered on the streamer on August 29.

“The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

Reflecting on the initial days of shooting, Hrithik wrote, “I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba.”

Heaping praise on Saba, Hrithik shared, “And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.”

Expressing his admiration for Saba’s perseverance and resilience, Hrithik said that witnessing her finally receive the recognition she deserves fills him with “lightness of unbridled joy”.

“This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. Rock on baby. My heart is full. I love you,” Hrithik signed off.

Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, “Heyyyyy I love you.”

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan also commented on the post. “Well said son. Watched it twice back to back The entire cast n crew deserve a huge pat on their backs. Just simply loved this simple film touching emotions. Fulfilling in every way @sabazad,” she wrote.

Industry friends Dia Mirza, Shibani Akhtar reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures Production, and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise is helmed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Danish Renzu.

Raj Begum started her career by signing at wedding ceremonies before becoming one of the most prominent female voices of Kashmir. Encouraged by her father, she joined Radio Kashmir in 1954 and remained a renowned personality of the station until her retirement in 1986.

Begum’s music was seen as a symbol of freedom and cultural expression for Kashmiri women. She was honoured with the Padma Shri (2002), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2013), and the State Award by the Jammu and Kashmir government (2009).

Begum passed away in 2016 at the age of 89.

Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 alongside Jr NTR. The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.