Christmas 2025: How Hollywood icons and K-pop stars embraced the holiday spirit

Hollywood icons Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Mariah Carey embraced the holiday spirit this Christmas with their near and dear ones. From cosy celebrations at home to fun-filled family outings, here’s a look at how global stars — including K-pop sensations Lisa and J-Hope — celebrated.

Jennifer Lopez rang in Christmas with her sister, Lynda Lopez, and their loved ones. The two sisters soaked in the festive spirit with a fun family outing in a snow-covered city, sipping steaming cups of coffee, and enjoying a cosy day at home as family members unwrapped gifts beneath the Christmas tree.

This year, Lopez made a comeback to the music industry with her album This is Me….Now, which debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200. She also released the documentary This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which chronicled her highly-scrutinised love life. The singer-actress last starred in the Netflix sci-fi film Atlas. She has William Goldenberg’s biographical sports drama film Unstoppable and Bill Condon’s musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman in the pipeline.

Reese Witherspoon embraced the festive season in style, twinning in black with her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and son Deacon Reese Phillippe. At home, she swapped her chic black outfit for a cosy red sweater and denim jeans, adding a perfect holiday touch to her look. Reese also spent quality time with her pet dogs and enjoyed sipping wine with her family, making the celebrations even more special.

Mariah Carey, who has long been a Christmas music icon, dazzled in a red off-shoulder gown with a white frilled shrug this year. Her smokey eyes, pink lips and sleek ponytail gave her a vintage, festive look. As always, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer absolutely owned the season.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara kept it casual in satin red pajamas and enjoyed a laidback Christmas at home with her furry friends.

Another Modern Family star who embraced the holiday spirit was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett. Jesse and his husband, Justin Mikita, dressed in contrasting outfits with their children, creating an adorable family moment that had fans gushing in the comments.

On Christmas Eve, Jesse reunited with Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who portrayed Hailey Dunphy in the popular sitcom. Sarah looked stunning in a black lacy top paired with red stockings and a matching red cap, while striking red lipstick completed her festive look.

The K-pop stars also rang in the festive season in style. Blackpink member Lisa enjoyed a cosy Christmas at home in sweatshirts and shorts. She posed next to a Christmas tree decorated with bells, stars, wreaths and candy canes. On the work front, the first studio album of her record label LLOUD, titled Alter Ego, is slated to release on February 28.

BTS member J-Hope flashed a victory sign in a cosy red sweater worn over a white shirt and brown baggy pants. The rapper-singer won hearts with his quirky moments, playing with his Santa hat and clicking mirror selfies.

J-Hope officially returned to civilian life on October 17 after serving in the South Korea military for 18 months, becoming the second band member to be discharged from compulsory military duties after Jin. He has also hinted at a potential collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams. In early September, he shared photos of himself with Williams on Instagram and wrote, "Can't wait for 2025.”