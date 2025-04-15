In pictures: Tollywood stars Koushani Mukherjee, Ditipriya Roy, Isha Saha celebrate Poila Baisakh

Tollywood stars Ditipriya Roy, Koyel Mallick, Ridhima Ghosh and Koushani Mukherjee celebrated Bengali New Year, Poila Baisakh, with family on Tuesday. Here’s a look.
Koushani, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Killbill Society, rang in Poisha Baisakh in style. She looked gorgeous in an ivory sari in a photo she shared to extend her best wishes to fans.
Ridhima Ghosh, known for her roles in films like Rang Milanti, Crisscross and Rajkahini, celebrated Poila Baisakh with her husband, actor Gaurav Chakrabarty, and their son, Dheer.
Isha Saha looked timeless in a beige-gold silk sari with a red-gold border on Poila Baisakh. She paired the outfit with statement jhumkas and a cascading hair ornament that added a touch of vintage charm.
Koel Mallick extended warm wishes to her fans on Poila Baisakh.
Ditipriya Roy turned heads in a classic white-and-red sari paired with golden jewellery. The actress will be next seen in Zee Bangla serial Chirodini Tumi Je Amar.