Honey Singh’s ‘Housefull 5’ song ‘Laal Pari’ trends at No. 1 on YouTube with over 27 million views

Rapper Honey Singh’s new Housefull 5 song Laal Pari, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri, is trending at No. 1 on YouTube with over 27 million views.

Dropped by T-Series on May 3, the one-minute-nine-second-long video shows the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy film setting the dance floor on fire with their electrifying moves.

The video also features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir.

Remo D’Souza has choreographed the music video for the song penned by Honey Singh and Alfaaz.

Shortly after the track was released, social media users heaped praise on Honey Singh.

“Just listened to the Laal Pari song from #Housefull5 :) Yo Yo Honey Singh’s part was solid,” wrote a user on X.

“Honey Singh and Alfaaz killed it with Laal Pari. Shout out to Simar Kaur, she rocked it,” posted another.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to bring back the franchise’s trademark mix of slapstick comedy and grand sets. The film is set to release on June 6.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday.

The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016, and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.