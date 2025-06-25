Hombale Films unveils lineup for Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: ‘Possibilities are endless’

Seven animated films based on the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu will hit Indian theatres in 3D over the next twelve years, production banner Hombale Films announced on Wednesday, unveiling the lineup for Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

The first film, Mahavatar Narsimha, will hit theatres on July 25 this year. The mythological epic will be followed by Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

“The possibilities are endless, and we're pumped to see our stories roar to life on screen. Buckle up for an epic cinematic ride! #HombaleFilms proudly presents the #MahavatarCinematicUniverse, through breathtaking animation envisioned and produced by #KleemProductions,” reads the post shared by the makers on X.

The production banner also shared an announcement video, teasing the films that will unfold over more than a decade. “Get ready for a cinematic marvel that will leave you breathless! Stay tuned for the thrilling adventure,” the makers concluded.

Founded in 2012 by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, Hombale Film ventured into production with the Kannada film Ninnindale in 2014. They have since bankrolled projects like K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F: Chapter 2, starring Yash. They also backed Kantara (2022), written and directed by National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, who also headlined the actioner.