Mimi Chakraborty's first-look poster for web series ‘Dainee’ unveiled on her birthday

Hoichoi on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Mimi Chakraborty from her upcoming web series Dainee to mark the actress’s 36th birthday.

“While much remains under wraps, Dainee promises to be a compelling tale that delves into the dark realities of belief systems and the courage to challenge them,” Hoichoi said in a statement.

“The series takes audiences on a riveting journey where truth and justice clash against centuries-old oppression, while also serving as a powerful reminder that family is the strongest bond of all,” the streamer further said.

Dainee is Mimi’s second outing with Hoichoi. The Tollywood star made her OTT debut on the streamer with the Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo in 2024. Directed by Chandrasish Ray, the legal drama featured Mimi as a lawyer who takes up the case of a cop murdered while trying to defend a woman against molesters. Tota Roy Choudhury played Mimi’s opponent in the series.

Dainee is directed by Nirjhar Mitra, whose debut web series Shikarpur dropped on ZEE5 in 2023. The crime thriller featured Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly and Sandipta Sen.