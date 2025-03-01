Hoichoi announces new content format to bridge the gap between TV and OTT

Streaming platform Hoichoi has announced the launch of Hoichoi TV+, a new content format aimed at bridging the gap between traditional television and digital streaming. The streamer also unveiled its upcoming slate of web series and theatrical releases for the year, and is eyeing the premiere of its 200th original web series in 2025.

Hoichoi TV+ will follow a multi-episode format with episodes released at regular intervals, similar to traditional television but available on demand. The move is part of Hoichoi’s strategy to expand its audience base and explore different storytelling techniques.

Hoichoi TV+ will debut with several new titles, including Shakha Proshakha, featuring Ritabhari Chakraborty, who plays a single mother thrust into a challenge with her in-laws' family to get her husband’s inheritance for her ailing daughter.

Atonko, starring Swastika Dutta, unravels the unsettling journey of a newlywed woman whose perfect life crumbles as she battles with proving the abuse she is facing within the family.

Shri Ramkrishna delves into the spiritual odyssey of a mystic whose unwavering devotion and profound revelations transcend time, reshaping the essence of faith and spirituality.

The upcoming slate of web series on Hoichoi:

Anushandhan , directed by Aditi Roy and starring Subhashree Ganguly, follows a journalist investigating a baffling case in a women-only prison, where the prisoners keep getting pregnant, but no men are allowed inside.

Naagmonir Rawhoshyo , directed by Sayantan Ghosal with Sohini Sarkar in the lead, embarks on a daring quest for a mythical gem in Thailand, unravelling a web of ancient secrets and power.

Tomakei Chayi , directed by Arijeet Toton Chakraborty and created by Aditi Roy, stars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Srijla Guha, and Manali Manisha Dey in a unique narrative that deals with stalking and an unhealthy obsession, presented in a riveting saga.

Dainee , directed by Nirjhar Mitra and featuring Mimi Chakraborty, showcases a tale of two sisters whose battle for survival turns into a quest for justice.

Bhog , adapted from Avik Sarkar's popular story of the same name, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, featuring Anirban Bhattacharya and Parno Mittra, delves into an eerie obsession with a mysterious artifact that pulls a man into an uncanny descent beyond reason.

Advocate Achinta Aich 2 , directed by Joydeep Mukherjee and starring Ritwick Chakraborty, follows the rising lawyer at his toughest case which entangles him in a battle of morality, and an unexpected bond that changes everything.

Birangana , directed by Nirjhar Mitra with Sandipta Sen in the lead, unfolds a gripping tale of a sub-inspector, ambitious and determined to prove herself in a male-driven police force, racing against time to stop a terrifying spree of bridal murders.

Nikosh Chhaya 2 , directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and starring Chiranjeet Chakrabarti, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Surangana Bandopadhyay, and Anindita Bose, intensifies the fight between light and darkness as Bhaduri Moshai and his allies face their most daunting challenge yet.

Kaalratri 2 , directed by Ayan Chakraborti, with Soumitrisha, continues the suspenseful journey of Debi and DSP Satyaki Sanyal as they unravel the final threads of deception in the Roy Barman household, leading to a revelation that shatters everything.

Indu 3 , created by Sahana Dutta and starring Ishaa Saha, will conclude this series, taking Indu deeper into the labyrinth of mysteries within.

Bhootteriki , directed by Kaushik Hafizee and created by Anirban Bhattacharya, features Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy, Sounak Kundu, and Debraj Bhattacharya in a horror-comedy narrative where a film crew documenting the untold stories of three ghostly women in a historic Kolkata mansion finds reality blurring with the supernatural.

Feludar Goyendagiri : Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo, directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee and starring Tota Roy Choudhury, takes Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohan Babu to the luscious jungles of Bengal, where a mysterious death, hidden secrets, and lurking danger turn a peaceful retreat into a deadly puzzle.

Lojja 2, directed by Aditi Roy and featuring Priyanka Sarkar, continues Jaya's journey of endurance, testing her strength and redefining her resilience, this time, not only against her husband but also the society.

Hoichoi Studios, which ventured into theatrical releases last year, has announced a new lineup of films

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika , directed by Joydeep Mukherjee with Anirban Chakrabarti in the lead, takes Eken Babu to the chaotic streets of Benaras, where every clue in a deadly plot leads to danger and unexpected misadventures.

Kader Kuler Bou , created by Srijit Roy and Souvik Chakraborty, follows a timid man whose double marriage — one to a woman, the other to a ghost — spirals into a whirlwind of mystery, chaos, and unexpected bonds.

Kumir Danga , directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, unravels the story of a daughter's return home that sparks an unlikely alliance, setting the stage for a thrilling game of heists, and redemption.

Gora-e Gondogol, created by Sahana Dutta and starring Ritwick Chakraborty, marks the big-screen debut of Gora, the eccentric yet brilliant detective, as he takes on a mystery where chaos and wit collide.

Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Hoichoi and executive director of SVF, said that the platform plans to release over 20 new web series along with premiering films and further developing Hoichoi TV+. “We will continue to innovate with hoichoi TV+ and are committed to present more stories under this category along with investing on creating refreshing films under the hoichoi studios banner,” he said.

“Hoichoi has tasted success simply because of its loyal users who have continuously given us a lot of feedback which has helped design our content strategy. This learning has led us to improve and innovate our format of storytelling,” Soumya Mukherjee, chief operating officer of Hoichoi, added.