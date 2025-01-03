Hina Khan set to make a comeback with Epic On’s new thriller series Griha Laxmi

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, is set to make a comeback with Epic On’s new thriller series Griha Laxmi, which boasts an ensemble cast, including Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The streamer shared a teaser on social media introducing the show’s cast: “Introducing the amazing cast of Griha Laxmi, a thrilling story of love, betrayal, and survival in the heart of Betalgadh.”

Set in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, the story follows Hina’s character Laxmi, who is ready to go to any length to protect her family, her empire, and herself in a world full of danger and tough choices. While Rahul Dev plays Tokas, Dibyendu will portray the character of Vikram in the new show. Chunky Panday, on the other hand, plays Kazi.

Billed as a “gripping drama”, Griha Laxmi will stream on Epic On from January 16.

Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June last year. She has since kept her fans informed about her treatment and chemotherapy journey. The 37-year-old actress gained prominence for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her most recent work includes the 2024 Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa co-starring Gippy Grewal.