‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ trailer: Arjun Kapoor finds himself in a love triangle with Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Arjun Kapoor finds himself entangled in a complicated love triangle with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in the official trailer of romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The three-minute-11-second trailer shows Arjun Kapoor's character Ankur caught between his ex-wife Prablin (played by Bhumi Pednekar) and his current girlfriend Antara (played by Rakul Preet Singh).

The twist arises when Prablin suffers from retrograde amnesia, causing her to forget her past, including her divorce from Ankur. As a result, Prablin begins to reclaim her relationship with Ankur, leading to a fierce battle between her and Antara for his affection, setting the stage for a dramatic and entertaining conflict.

Mudassar Aziz, known for movies such as Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, has directed the film, and described it as a “musical ride of relationships, chaos, and cackles”.

Backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Harsh Gujral, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea and Anita Raj in pivotal roles.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak (2024) and is currently gearing up for the Netflix series The Royals. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Cuttputli (2022).

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to release in theatres on February 21.