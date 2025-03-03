Here’s why former US Vice President Kamala Harris gave Oscars red carpet a miss

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris gave this year’s Oscars ceremony a miss owing to security reasons, the US media reported on Monday.

Harris was supposed to make a red carpet appearance at the annual awards, one of the most high profile events she may have attended since US President Donald Trump took charge earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security at the 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was reportedly beefed up in anticipation of Harris’s appearance. However, the Indian-origin Democrat chose to watch the Oscars at home.

Harris’s husband, Dough Egmoff, shared a photo of Harris preparing to watch Oscars at home on X.

Harris and her team made the decision to skip the Oscars on Monday for “a variety of reasons”, US-based new outlet Deadline said in a report.

Earlier in the day, a federal official told Deadline that special security arrangements were made at the venue for Harris’s appearance.

The 97th Academy Awards saw the who’s who of Hollywood turn up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Anora swept the awards by winning five trophies including Best Picture.

Harris served as the 49th vice president of the United States from 2021 to 2025 under former President Joe Biden. She was the first female US vice president and the highest-ranking female official in the history of the US.