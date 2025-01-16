‘Ranjha’ to ‘Assi Sajna’: Jasleen Royal shares set list for Coldplay concert

Jasleen Royal will perform the songs Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ranjha, Assi Sajna and Love You Zindagi during her opening act for Coldplay’s India tour concerts, the singer announced on Wednesday.

“Any of your favourites missing?,” the 33-year-old singer asked her fans in the caption of a post on Instagram. She also left blank spots for two additional songs.

Coldplay had announced in December that the Heeriye singer will perform as a supporting artiste at their concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Sharing the news on Instagram, Jasleen wrote, “Dreams do come true and It’s definitely going to be a sky full of stars!! ✨️😇♥️Feeling dizzy announcing this. Special guest at Coldplay India Tour.”

Coldplay is set to perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

The band is returning to India this year, nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21. The shows in Ahmedabad are slated to be held on January 25 and 26 at the city’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The other supporting artistes set to join the band on their tour across North America and Asia include Nigerian singer Arya Starr, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna, Zimbabwean musician Shone Zw, South Korean girl band Twice and American singer Willow Smith.