Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance set to drop on Netflix

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom: The Last Dance is set to drop on Netflix on January 25, 2025, the streamer confirmed on Monday.

Kelly Marcel's 2024 superhero film — also starring Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Cristo Fernandez, and Stephen Graham — is currently available for rent on Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream and ZEE5. The film was originally released in theatres on October 25.

Venom: the Last Dance is the third instalment of the Venom trilogy and the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The story follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote alter-ego Venom, who must make a devastating decision as they're pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom's home world.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb. The film has minted USD 436 million worldwide.

Tom Hardy is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller film, Havoc, set to drop on Netflix in 2025. Directed by Gareth Evans, known for his work on The Raid and Gangs of London, Havoc features the Oscar-nominated actor as a bruised detective dealing with the criminal underworld during his fight to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal went disastrously wrong.

In addition to Hardy, Havoc boasts an ensemble cast, including Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.