Harshvardhan Rane says he won’t star in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ if it features Mawra Hocane

Actor Harshvardhan Rane will not be part of Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane reprises her role in the upcoming film, he said on Saturday, citing the actress’s alleged anti-India remark as the reason behind his decision.

“After reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Sharing his Sanam Teri Kasam co-star Mawra Hocane’s recent X post following India’s Operation Sindoor, the 41-year-old actor added, “I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not.”

Hocane condemned India’s air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor.

“Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives..May Allah protect us all..may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo,” read Hocane’s X post earlier this week.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic drama hit theatres on February 5, 2016. Sanam Teri Kasam follows the story of Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a brooding ex-convict, who crosses paths with Saru (Mawra Hocane), a librarian.

Despite their differences, they form an unlikely bond that turns into love. Their happiness is cut short when Saru is diagnosed with a terminal illness. As her health declines, Inder stays by her side, holding her as she passes away, leaving him heartbroken but forever changed.

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a commercial failure during its original theatrical run, minted close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office upon its re-release in February this year.

Harshvardhan Rane will be next seen in Milap Zaveri’s upcoming musical drama Deewaniyat, likely to release this year.