‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ emerges as highest grossing Indian re-release; trumps ‘Badass Ravikumar’, ‘Loveyapa’ on Monday

Nine years after its original theatrical run, romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has taken the box office by storm with its spectacular re-release, trumping first-time releases Baddass Ravikumar and Loveyapa on Monday after crossing its own 2016 collection domestically. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is now the highest grossing re-release in India.

Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam had a modest lifetime collection of Rs 8 crore nett. However, its re-release opened to extraordinary numbers, collecting Rs 4.25 crore nett on its first day. The upward trend continued over the weekend, with the film amassing Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday. Sunday saw an even bigger surge, with the film raking in Rs 6.25 crore nett.

With an additional Rs 3.25 crore nett on Monday, the total domestic collection of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release now stands at Rs 19 crore nett. The Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru-directed film has crossed the Week 1 collections of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release, which amassed Rs 13.5 crore nett in seven days.

Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as the top choice of cinegoers over the weekend, outperforming new releases like Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the film is expected to continue its dream run at the box office.

Himesh Reshammiya’s action entertainer earned Rs 0.60 crore nett on its fourth day of release, taking its total collection to Rs 6.75 crore nett so far. On the other hand, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romcom Loveyapa minted Rs 0.60 crore nett on Monday, taking its India collection to Rs 5.15 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, another major re-release, garnered an overwhelming response from Indian audiences. The sci-fi epic, originally released in 2014, was re-released in theatres on February 7.

Interstellar opened to Rs 2.40 crore nett on its first day, followed by Rs 3.25 crore nett on Saturday. Sunday matched Saturday’s momentum, bringing in another Rs 3.25 crore nett. On Monday, Interstellar added another Rs 2 crore nett to its earnings, taking the total India collection to Rs 10.9 crore nett.