‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint welcomes second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, known for playing the character Ronald Weasley in the fantasy film series, recently welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome, he said on Monday.

The British actor shared the news on Instagram, dropping a picture of his newborn, Goldie. “Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering,” Rupert wrote on Instagram alongside the image of Goldie sleeping.

The comment section was flooded by congratulatory notes from fans. Potterheads also joined in, creatively referencing the wizarding world in their heartfelt messages.

Rupert and Georgia had welcomed their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020.

Rupert joined Instagram in 2020 to share the news of his first daughter’s birth, introducing Wednesday G. Grint to his fans with a post that poked fun at his late arrival on the platform. Rupert and Georgia have been dating since 2011.

On the work front, Rupert was last seen in Apple TV+ series Servant (2019). He will next be seen in Nightborn.

Recently, HBO unveiled the first set of cast members of the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, which includes actors John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The Harry Potter reboot for television, announced in 2021, is described as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling novel series about the wizarding world.

However, this new version will not show the return of the original trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the roles of Harry Potter, Harmione Granger and Ronald Weasley in the movie series.

The first season is reportedly scheduled to premiere in 2026.