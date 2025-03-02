MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Harrison Ford to skip 97th Oscars following shingles diagnosis

Ford was supposed to be one of the presenters at Sunday's awards gala but was diagnosed with shingles on Friday

PTI Published 02.03.25, 12:06 PM
Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford File Picture

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford will give the 97th Academy Awards a miss after being diagnosed with shingles.

The 82-year-old actor's representative confirmed Ford's diagnosis and his absence from the ceremony to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Ford, whose latest film appearance is "Captain America: Brave New World", was supposed to be one of the presenters at Sunday's awards gala but was diagnosed with shingles on Friday.

As per the Mayo Clinic, the disease -- also known as herpes zoster -- is a painful rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

Other presenters at the Oscars 2025 include Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana and Rachel Zegler.

Conan O'Brien will host Oscars 2025, which will be live in India on streamer JioHotstar and TV channel Star Movies.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

