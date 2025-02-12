Oscars 2025: Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson join list of presenters

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning and Whoopi Goldberg have made it to the list of presenters for the Oscars this year alongside other Hollywood biggies, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang also feature on the new list dropped on Tuesday.

These celebrities join a previously announced lineup that includes last year’s acting category winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Emma Stone, who will return to the Oscars stage to present awards to this year’s winners.

“Meet your second slate of presenters for the 97th Oscars,” the Academy wrote on social media, sharing the new list.

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian and late-night television personality Conan O'Brien, marking his first time as the Oscars host. The ceremony will be held on March 3 (IST).

The final voting for the Oscars began yesterday and will conclude on February 18 at 5 pm PT (6:30 am IST on February 19). Academy members will cast their votes to determine the winners in each category.

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were unveiled on January 23. Leading the pack is Emilia Perez, which received 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, each securing 10 nominations.