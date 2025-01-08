Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh shares health update from hospital

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing the jovial Roshan Sodhi in the long-running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised, he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the video, Gurucharan can be seen resting on a hospital bed in a yellow-and-blue shirt. Sharing that he is very unwell, the actor offered a glimpse of his hospital room. He also showed fans his hand on which a cannula has been inserted.

“Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse),” he said in the video. Wishing fans on the occasion of Gurupurab, the actor said that he has undergone blood tests and that he will share another health update soon. “Haalat dekho (Take a look at my condition),” he said. However, he didn’t reveal his exact illness in the video.

Gurucharan made headlines back in April last year after he went missing. According to his father, the 51-year-old actor was supposed to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22. After his phone was unreachable, his father had informed the local police, following which the authorities had filed an FIR for abduction.

The actor returned home in May after 24 days and said that he needed to go on a “spiritual journey” due to some personal and career-related issues. According to a police officer, Gurucharan had visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.