Longest-serving Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer leaves band ahead of India tour

Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has “amicably” left the band after 19 years, marking the end of his journey as the group’s longest-tenured drummer, the American hard rock band announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer,” the statement read. “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey,” the band further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico,” they added.

The band — currently consisting of founding members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, and Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese — captioned the post, “Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years.”

On Thursday, the band welcomed Loudermilk and Gosling's former drummer Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer.

Ferrer joined the band back in 2006 as a replacement for Bryan “Brain” Mantia. The 58-year-old drummer performed with the group on tours like Not in This Lifetime… Tour, which spanned from 2016 to 2019. His last show with the band was during their recent 2023 tour, which took place throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Guns N’ Roses has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Their 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, remains the best-selling debut album in U.S. history, while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016–2019) ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Guns N' Roses is set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17 as part of their India 2025 tour. Early access ticket sales, only for customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank, began on March 17, while general ticket sales began two days later.