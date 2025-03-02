MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 March 2025

Guneet Monga to wear custom Manish Malhotra sari ensemble for Oscars 2025

Monga will attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday as a producer of ‘Anuja’, nominated in the live action short film category

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.25, 12:20 PM
Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga Instagram

Film producer Guneet Monga is set to attend the 97th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday (IST) in a custom brown three-piece ensemble by Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Sunday. Monga is nominated in the live action short category as the producer for the short film Anuja.

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a reel featuring Monga and Indian-American stand-up comedian Zarna Garg. “@manishmalhotra05 in the house,” Karan wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The short clip shows Monga describing her outfit. “I am so excited. It's a corset, a sari and an overcoat,” she says, adding that Malhotra has also designed a second outfit for an afterparty using the same hand-woven fabric.

Garg also praised Malhotra’s creative prowess. "Do you know how many sequins Manish can pack into one inch?" she exclaimed.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling, Anuja sheds light on child labour in the garment industry. Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film features Ananya Shanbhag and Sajda Pathan — who is a beneficiary of Mira Nair's nonprofit organisation, Salaam Baalak Trust — in the lead.

Malhotra has designed clothes for several international stars like Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell in the past. Recently, the 58-year-old couturier made his debut appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held in California on January 5. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo with striking white lapels.

Malhotra also owns a production banner, Stage5 Productions, and is currently gearing up for his third production venture Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

RELATED TOPICS

Guneet Monga Oscars 2025 Anuja
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Market slide isn’t over: Rs 85 trillion wiped out, experts say stocks aren’t cheap enough

GDP numbers look strong, but weak earnings, persistent foreign outflows, and uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's tariffs, alongside fears of a global slowdown, are weighing on the markets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Quote left Quote right

Zelenskyy does not want peace. He is obsessed with prolonging the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT