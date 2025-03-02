Guneet Monga to wear custom Manish Malhotra sari ensemble for Oscars 2025

Film producer Guneet Monga is set to attend the 97th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday (IST) in a custom brown three-piece ensemble by Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Sunday. Monga is nominated in the live action short category as the producer for the short film Anuja.

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a reel featuring Monga and Indian-American stand-up comedian Zarna Garg. “@manishmalhotra05 in the house,” Karan wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The short clip shows Monga describing her outfit. “I am so excited. It's a corset, a sari and an overcoat,” she says, adding that Malhotra has also designed a second outfit for an afterparty using the same hand-woven fabric.

Garg also praised Malhotra’s creative prowess. "Do you know how many sequins Manish can pack into one inch?" she exclaimed.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling, Anuja sheds light on child labour in the garment industry. Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film features Ananya Shanbhag and Sajda Pathan — who is a beneficiary of Mira Nair's nonprofit organisation, Salaam Baalak Trust — in the lead.

Malhotra has designed clothes for several international stars like Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell in the past. Recently, the 58-year-old couturier made his debut appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held in California on January 5. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo with striking white lapels.

Malhotra also owns a production banner, Stage5 Productions, and is currently gearing up for his third production venture Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.