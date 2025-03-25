Gulshan Devaiah's 'Hunterrr' to re-release in theatres in April

"Hunterrr", fronted by Gulshan Devaiah, is set to be re-released in theatres on April 4.

The coming-of-age adult comedy, directed by the then debutant Harshavardhan Kulkarni, completed 10 years of its release last week. It was originally released in theatres on March 20, 2015.

Also starring Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar, "Hunterrr" will be re-released in PVR Inox cinemas, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Kulkarni said he is thankful to the multiplex chain for re-releasing the film once again.

"I have met so many people who have since seen the film on OTT platforms and other venues and have told me they would have loved to watch it on the big screen. So I’m thankful to PVR for re-releasing it and I hope there will be a lot more audience who would want to watch the film on the big screen," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Devaiah, who played Mandar -- an unassuming sex addict cleverly nicknamed 'Vasu' -- in the film, said "Hunterrr" has been "scoring warmth and affection" from cinema lovers since 2015.

"Once again people have a chance to go to the movies to see a beloved film. Happy tenth anniversary to all and I’ll see you at the movies," the actor said.

Apte -- who starred as one of Mandar's love interest Tripti, said the film has gone on "to achieve cult status" over the years.

"When the script had come to me, I knew I had to do this film and all these years later I feel it was a great decision. I’m happy it is re-releasing in theatres," she added.

"Hunterrr" is produced by Tailormade films, Phantom and Shemaroo.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.