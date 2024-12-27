Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light to drop on Disney+ Hotstar

Payal Kapadia’s award-winning film All We Imagine As Light, now competing independently for the Oscars, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, the streamer announced on Friday.

“Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece – All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can’t miss,” Disney+Hotstar wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

Although the film didn’t make it as India’s submission for best international feature at the 97th Academy Awards, it has been on an award-winning spree worldwide. It won the best international film trophy at the 2024 Gotham Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Chicago Film Critics Association.

It also won the award for best international feature film at the San Diego Film Critics Society, the Phoenix Critics Circle, the Florida Film Critics Circle, the Toronto Film Critics Association, the Lumiere Awards, the Asia Pacific Film Awards and the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle.

Additionally, the film received two nominations at the London Film Critics Circle Awards — Best Foreign Language Film of the Year and Best Film of the Year. Former U.S. President Barack Obama also included All We Imagine as Light to his list of favourite films of 2024.

The film, set in Mumbai, follows the lives of two working women — nurse Prabha and her roommate Anu. While Kani Kusruti plays Prabha, Anu’s character is played by Divya Prabha. As their paths converge, they embark on a journey to a coastal town, seeking solace, peace, and a chance to rediscover themselves, leading to a transformative and uplifting experience. The film also stars Chhaya Kadam and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles.