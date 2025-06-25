Goutam Ghose’s ‘Parikrama’ starring Chitrangada Singh to release in theatres this week

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh announced the June 27 release of her upcoming Indo-Italian film Parikrama on Wednesday, reminiscing about her experience working with Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose.

The film also stars Italian actor Marco Leonardi and child actor Aryan Badkul.

“There are some films that entertain us... and then there are some stories that are important to tell.. Parikrama is one such film that I've had the pleasure to be part of… Shooting this film became an emotional experience for me… Thank you @goutamghose for making me part of this journey… Parikrama releases on 27th June,” wrote Chitrangada alongside the poster of the film and a set of behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of Parikrama.

The movie centres around the story of a migrant teenage boy, Lala (Aryan) and an Italian filmmaker, Alessandro (Marco Leonardi), who visited India to make a documentary on the Narmada river pilgrimage. The film focuses on themes like ecological threats, environmental damage and the battle for survival, amid the backdrop of Narmada Bachao Andolan.

Narmada Bachao Andolan or Save Narmada Movement is an Indian social movement launched in 1985, advocating the proposal to build large dams on the Narmada River, which flows through the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The film had its world premiere at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival in 2024.

Overwhelmed by the response Ghose received at the screening, he said, “The theatre was packed during the screening at the festival venue. Now I look forward to the larger audience response by early next year.”

On the work front, Chitrangada was recently seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5. The film, which marks the fifth instalment of the comedy film franchise, also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa.

On the other hand, Goutam Ghose’s last film was Raahgir – The Wayfarers, which stars Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome, Neeraj Kabi and Omkardas Manikpuri in lead roles.