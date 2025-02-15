Glimpses from the trailer launch of the KLIKK series @Followers

Team @Followers recently got together to launch the trailer of the KLIKK series at Drunken Teddy. Directed by Rajdeep Ghosh, the series follows Hiya Bose, a well-known face of the popular television serial Lakshmi. Desperate to grow her followers through shortcuts like bold shoots and Reels on social media, she entrusts all her social media responsibilities to Soumya. At his suggestion, Hiya becomes part of a bizarre game plan to boost her followers. Sohini Guha Roy, Shantilal Mukherjee, Indrasish Roy, Amlan Majumder, and Samiul Alam star in the series.

“Friends and family have thoroughly enjoyed the trailer because the subject is very relevant. The web series will be as striking as the trailer. It carries a strong social message, which I think will be a breakthrough in a web platform. The experience of shooting this series with my co-actors and the entire crew has been incredible. The content of this web series is extremely relevant. Social media has become a significant part of everyone’s life. But whether it is a blessing or a curse depends entirely on us. If we let social media take control of our lives and well-being, it becomes a serious concern. I am grateful to our director, Rajdeep Ghosh, for giving me the freedom to shape this character according to my imagination. I am thankful to the creators of this series, who gave me the opportunity to work with talented artistes like Shantilal Mukherjee, who helped me improve myself as an actor,” said Sohini Guha Roy.

“Everyone is super thrilled to see the trailer and the first look. What is being portrayed is so relevant, and almost everyone can relate to it. And now, with such reactions, the expectations are soaring high. It might be a work of fiction, but there is a strong and necessary message for all. In today’s age, two things are extremely relevant: on one hand, your life and the dreams surrounding it, and on the other, the lure of social media. These two have now become inseparable. Social media has the power to transform lives, but it can also destroy them. This series revolves around that creation and destruction brought about by social media,” said Indrasish Roy.

“We wanted to start off with a compelling subject. We have always been concerned about our socio-cultural awareness in our narratives. The trailer is being widely appreciated. We are happy to see how director Rajdeep Ghosh and writer Amlan Majumder have brought about a good working chemistry between all the key actors. All of us are keenly looking forward to a great premiere of this socially relevant series,” said Niraj Tantiya, director, KLIKK. The series streams on KLIKK from February 21.