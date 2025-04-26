Glimpses from the trailer launch of Shreeman Vs Shreemati

In a world where ghosting is easier than saying sorry and moving on is a swipe away, Shreeman Vs Shreemati boldly hits the brakes and asks, 'What if we don’t give up so easily?' Team Shreeman Vs Shreemati recently got together at SKAI Lounge in Quest Mall to launch the trailer of this upcoming dramedy film that hits theatres on May 1. Mithun Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt will be seen on screen for the first time in the film directed by Pathikrrit Basu. The film also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Madhumita Sarcar, Satyam Bhattacharya, Anjana Basu and Roshni Bhattacharya. The film focuses on a divorce case that has been going on for 27 years. “The film also shows how an elderly couple and a young couple deal with divorce. It attempts to look at many situations one is facing in society today. Though the film talks about pain and waiting, we’ve wrapped it all in comedy. Because for me, storytelling has to entertain. In this fast-paced digital world, the concept of waiting has disappeared. Instant gratification has taken over. We don’t want something later — we want it now. But there are certain areas in life where waiting is essential. Relationships, for instance. They thrive on patience — on staying together through the good, the bad, and the in-between. Shreeman Vs Shreemati is about that,” said Basu.

The trailer toggles between past and present, with black-and-white flashbacks giving us glimpses of young Amal (Satyam Bhattacharya) and Aparna (Roshni Bhattacharya) during their romantic phase, which eventually slips into bitterness. And then enters Aparna’s (Anjana Basu) quirky old flame, played by Anjan Dutt. Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Madhumita Sarcar play Sourav and Amrita, a modern-day couple on the brink of splitsville. Meanwhile, the elderly Amal (Mithun) is stuck in his own divorce battle, dragging on for nearly three decades. Sourav, now inspired, decides to play Cupid for the judge himself, setting the stage for a mission full of nostalgia, misunderstandings, and second chances to reunite the judge with his estranged wife. “I’ve never done something so mainstream before, so it felt a bit strange at first. But overall, it was a really enjoyable experience. At this age, doing action scenes was all new to me. I’ve really tried to make it believable, and I hope the audience connects with that,” said Anjan Dutt.

“I think Shreeman Vs Shreemati is a perfect family entertainer with an ensemble cast. The reason I chose to be part of this film is primarily because, when I heard that two individuals from two distinct schools of thought were coming together in this story, and that an equally important role was being offered to me, I wanted to add this film to my list,” said Parambrata Chattopadhyay. “Shreeman Vs Shreemati is one of those films that I will always keep close to my heart. It’s rare to get the opportunity to work with so many stalwarts in a single project. I believe it’s a magical film—not just because of the incredible cast, but also because of its heartfelt story. I play the younger version of Aparna, a character who takes the narrative into the past and helps everyone relive the emotions, the crisis, the love, the separation — all of it,” said Roshni.