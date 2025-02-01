Glimpses from the premiere of Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan

What could be better for an actress than to have her film be the first to grace the screen at a theatre that shares its name with her very own protagonist? It was a moment of cinematic serendipity as Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan became the first film to be screened at the newly inaugurated Binodini Theatre — formerly the iconic Star Theatre in Shovabazar.

The evening was a spectacle of nostalgia, history, and grandeur, with leading lady Rukmini Maitra stepping into the venue like a vision from another era. Draped in a resplendent golden sari with intricate zari work, a striking red blouse, adorned with exquisite polki jewellery, she seemed to embody the very essence of Binodini Dasi — the legendary theatre actress upon whom the film is based.

The screening of Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan (directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee) drew celebrities from the Bengali film industry, including superstar Dev. The air was thick with anticipation, a fitting tribute to the actress whose life and struggles had once set the very foundation for modern Indian theatre.

Known as Nati Binodini, she was a pioneering actress in 19th century Bengali theatre, whose life was a blend of artistic brilliance and societal oppression. Introduced to theatre as a teenager, she quickly rose to fame, portraying iconic roles such as Sita, Draupadi, and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. In fact, when the movie depicted the scene with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the entire theatre rose up and chanted Hare Krishna, Hare Rama, giving goosebumps.

Under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh, played by Kaushik Ganguly, she became a sensation, commanding audiences with her powerful performances. She also raised her voice against the British rule at that time. The film shows one such moment when Binodini’s colleague gets hit by a British man who doesn’t like the play they are staging against the Raj. She ends up hitting the man onstage, resulting in backlash from the ruling government and scores of people lining up near her house to see her. In that moment, Binodini’s iconic wave was also seen for the first time.

Yet, despite her success, she was never accepted by the society that celebrated her talent. She faced exploitation, heartbreak, and abandonment, leading her to retire from the stage at just 23.

“Binodini will be the highlight of 2025! It was an honour and privilege to play the actress onscreen whose credit has been due for almost 150 years.... and in Binodini Theatre! This moment is what dreams are made of and I am very grateful for the love we have received for the film. Throughout the promotions, I have opted for saris and ethnic wear because, first, it fits thematically as a homage to Binodini, and second, I believe every woman looks the best in a sari and they are my personal favourite,” said Rukmini.

With Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan, Mukherjee attempts to give Binodini Dasi the recognition she deserved but never fully received in her lifetime. The film is not just a biopic; it is a celebration of a woman ahead of her time — a performer, a dreamer, and a trailblazer.