Glimpses from the launch of the song 'Bohu dure' from 'Check In Cheque Out' at TopCat CCU

TopCat CCU recently played host to the much-anticipated song launch from the upcoming Bengali film Check In Cheque Out. The event marked the release of the film’s soulful track Bohu dure, setting the stage for the movie’s release on April 18. Director Satrajit Sen was present alongside lead actress Ishaa Saha. Joining them was Ratul Shankar, who is marking his return on screen after over a decade.

“It’s going to be a very enjoyable, thrilling and hilarious watch,” said director Satrajit Sen. “The film is crafted to appeal to people across all age groups, offering a mix of comedy, mystery, and emotion. At its core, it’s a story about the clash between heritage and legacy versus modern ideas and the aspirations of a younger generation. We’ve tried to capture that tension in a fun and entertaining way, while also celebrating the spirit of embracing change without losing one’s roots.”

The highlight of the evening was the live performance of Bohu dure, a track that encapsulates the film’s themes of longing and self-discovery. The song, composed by Shayon, features vocals by Aditya Kalway and Malini Banerjee and the lyrics are written by Ritwik Sinha, who is also the co-writer for the film. Their rendition captivated the audience, offering a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film’s narrative. Malini said, “I’m singing professionally after a really long time! Being part of Bohu dure was a delightful experience. The song’s melody and lyrics resonate deeply, and I believe audiences will connect with its emotional depth.”

Ratul Shankar during Music launch of Check In Cheque Out at Topcat CCU,Kolkata on 26.03.2025. The Telegraph picture by Bhubaneswarananda Halder

Ishaa Saha, dressed in a peach dress and a black shrug, said, “Namrata is strong, independent, and carries the pressure of reviving her family’s legacy, but at the same time, she’s relatable in her vulnerabilities and doubts. Ratulda plays the role of her grandfather who brings in the importance of legacy and how money is not everything. What I loved most about the film is how it balances humour with deeper themes like identity, tradition, and modernity. It’s not just about a haunted hotel — it’s about a young woman navigating her place in a world that’s constantly changing. I think audiences, especially young women, will connect with that journey.”

Director of this film Satrajit Sen during Music launch of Check In Cheque Out at Topcat CCU,Kolkata on 26.03.2025.The Telegraph picture by Bhubaneswarananda Halder

Check In Cheque Out follows Namrata Mitra (played by Ishaa), a young woman who returns from abroad to revive her family’s failing hotel in Calcutta. Her plans hit a roadblock when she learns the property is rumoured to be haunted. As she investigates the strange happenings, buried secrets begin to surface, blending mystery with humour and emotional drama.



