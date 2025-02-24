Glimpses from the launch of Bhaisa zaibo, a soul-stirring song from Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan

Dev Entertainment Ventures recently hosted a musical launch to commemorate the 84th death anniversary of legendary theatre icon Binodini Dasi. Held at 6 Ballygunge Place, the event marked the unveiling of Bhaisa zaibo, a soul-stirring song from the recently released film Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

The song, which serves as the film’s concluding piece, is an artistic encapsulation of Binodini Dasi’s extraordinary life — a journey defined by talent, perseverance, and sacrifice. Through evocative lyrics penned by Mukherjee himself, Bhaisa zaibo delves into the themes of ambition, struggle, and triumph, mirroring the resilience of the woman who revolutionised Indian theatre.

To musically translate Binodini’s story, the filmmakers turned to the timeless charm of folk music. The song is deeply rooted in Bhawaiya, a traditional genre that echoes themes of longing and perseverance. The rustic resonance of the dotara is intertwined with grand orchestral elements, crafting a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. Composers Sourendro-Soumyojit designed a layered musical arrangement, blending earthy tones with sweeping cinematic depth, reminiscent of Hollywood’s grand symphonic scores.

Bringing the song to life is Rekha Bhardwaj, whose signature Sufi touch lends an ethereal quality to the track. Initially, multiple voices were considered to depict different stages of Binodini’s life. However, Bhardwaj’s soulful rendition ultimately captured the essence of the protagonist’s journey, embodying both the grandeur and solitude that defined her existence. Mukherjee personally guided Bhardwaj through Binodini’s life story, ensuring that every note and lyric carried an emotional depth. Special attention was also given to refining the Bengali pronunciation while seamlessly integrating folk dialects, allowing the song to resonate with authenticity.

Talking about the success of Binodini, Rukmini said, “Overwhelmed, overjoyed! It is a moment to be celebrated, it is a moment for Binodini. People are celebrating Binodini and that was the exact intent with which this journey started back in 2019! I have to thank the audience for showering so much love!”

Rekha Bhardwaj spoke to the viewers through a video message where she expressed her love for the track and the concept of the film. She said, “The story of Binodini has been beautifully woven in the film. I happen to sing one song and I'm honoured! Getting the language right was a challenge but Sourendro-Soumyojit guided me wonderfully.”

Composers Sourendro-Soumyojit said, “We used to visit the set at times and the emotion would give us goosebumps... here was an artiste so many decades ago who achieved so much and is getting mainstream recognition only now. Rekhaji's voice has a cultural acceptance. It was an experiment and we are so grateful that she agreed to do this!”

On the occasion, 6 Ballygunge Place also launched a special Binodini thali consisting of the thespian’s favourites and Rukmini’s top picks. Saregama also launched a limited series of records featuring Binodini Dasi’s voice. Rukmini shared, “When Saregama approached me, I just couldn’t let go of the opportunity to associate with such a huge thing!”

Prithviraj Choudhury, who has done the poster art for the film, also unveiled a new artwork as a tribute to Binodini. “I wanted to capture the essence of Binodini’s story in one art form — a painting that would do justice to Ram Kamal and Rukmini’s beautiful tribute. Binodini’s journey, marked by societal prejudice and challenges, is a testament to her strength and resilience,” he said.