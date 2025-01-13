Glimpses from a star-studded special screening of Khadaan

Fans were in for the time of their lives on January 2, when Dev and the team of Khadaan got together for a special screening of the film held at Priya Cinema. The streets outside the theatre were lined with eager supporters, who were all ready and waiting to meet their favourite stars. With enlarged posters and big screens set up outside the entrance and loudspeakers blaring songs from the film, the excitement was infectious and palpable.

Screams erupted from all sides when Dev arrived, with fans hurrying over for handshakes and to take selfies. Friends and colleagues from Tollywood also came to watch the film and show their support, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tota Roy Choudhury, Rukmini Maitra, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Ganguly, Rajatava Dutta, Koushani Mukherjee, Bonny Sengupta and Chiranjeet Chakraborty.

Speaking on the success of the film prior to the screening, Dev said, “I am very thankful to everyone who has taken the time and trouble to come here today. Khadaan is a very special film for us — we did not hold a premiere for it because we had an inkling that it would do well at the box office. So we always wanted to host a special screening with all our fans and near and dear ones instead. We are extremely grateful that the film has done so well, and all thanks are due to my team, who burnt the midnight oil to make this film what it is. I would like to thank everyone who has watched this film, or is planning to watch it — the love we have received and the support we continue to receive is the reason why Khadaan is still trending. We have come very close to or already broken every record that exists. All of this is possible only because of the love and support we continue to get from our viewers.”

The evening wrapped up with the audience getting comfortable to watch the film with their popcorn, taking in the action as it unfolded on the screen.