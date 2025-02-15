Paul Mescal joins queer romance ‘The History of Sound’ as executive producer

Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal has turned executive producer for a queer romance film, The History of Sound, where he will share screen space with The Crown actor Josh O’Connor.

Mubi, the distributor behind acclaimed films like The Substance and Queer, has secured North American rights for The History of Sound, while Focus Features and Universal Pictures International have acquired international distribution rights for the film.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the film wrapped production earlier this year. Mubi has announced plans for a theatrical release in 2025, according to American entertainment magazine Variety.

Based on Ben Shattuck’s award-winning short story, The History of Sound is set during World War I and follows Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), two young men who travel across America to record the voices, stories, and music of the local people. As they document the experiences of the time, their own connection deepens into love.

The History of Sound is produced by End Cue’s Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti, alongside Fat City’s Sara Murphy, Thérèsa Ryan-van Graan, Zhang Xin, and director Oliver Hermanus.

The project is financed by Film4, Closer Media, Tango Entertainment, and Storm City Films. Executive producers include Film4’s Ollie Madden and Farhana Bhula, Closer Media’s William Horberg and Richard Lewis, as well as Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Neil Shah (Tango), Dennis Masel, and Gabrielle Nadig (Storm City).

Mescal serves as an executive producer alongside Walter Kortschak, Ryan Zacarias, and Andrea Roa.