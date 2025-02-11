Actress Chum Darang condemns Elvish Yadav’s ‘racist’ remarks: ‘Time we draw the line’

Actress Chum Darang denounced YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav in a note on her Instagram story on Monday following the latter’s alleged racist remarks against Darang on a podcast.

Also a former Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Darang urged fans to foresee the difference between being humorous and spreading hatefulness. “Disrespecting someone's identity & name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humour and hate,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Elvish’s disparaging comments about her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiwadi, Darang further wrote, “What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected. To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism, I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let's raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.”

During the latest episode of The Little Adda Company hosted by Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav spoke about Chum Darang’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, mocking Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra’s choice in women. He said, “Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai (Karan Veer definitely had Covid because who even likes Chum, bro? Whose taste is that bad? And even Chum’s name itself sounds vulgar. Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).”

In response to mounting criticism, Rajat Dalal held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram, explaining that the contentious statements were from a prearranged script. Rajat asserted that even Elvish Yadav had been directed to make those comments and was not speaking independently.

In the past, Elvish has been criticised for his alleged provocative and sexist comments, which targeted well-known figures like Kusha Kapila and Arjun Bijlani. In November 2023, Noida police lodged an FIR against Elvish and five others after they discovered nine dangerous snakes, including cobras, in their possession. These snakes and their venom were reportedly used at illegal raves.