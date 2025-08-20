‘Unforgivable’: Anurag Kashyap on friend Vijay Subramaniam’s AI Hanuman film

Anurag Kashyap has come down heavily on the announcement of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, billed as India’s first ‘Made-in-AI’ film. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam the project, co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Artists Network.

However, the Gangs of Wasseypur director reserved his sharpest words for one of the producers, and his close friend, Vijay Subramaniam. Sharing a screenshot of the poster and circling Subramaniam’s name, Kashyap wrote: “Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them , they are going all AI”.

The 52-year-old director did not stop there. In a scathing remark aimed at the stars represented by the agency, Kashyap said, “Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance”.

“This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter,” Kashyap added.

A few hours later, Kashyap doubled down in his own comment section, clarifying that his grouse was personal. “By all means use AI , if you want to. Nobody can stop AI from taking over every field and the world. My grouse and my genuine grouse is with my friend Vijay Subramaniam , because he is the CEO of KWAN Collective . He represents the artists, the voice of artists and he is producing an AI FILM , when the industry needs corrections , especially from the agencies , who are very responsible for costs going up, actors career paths and writers, musician , filmmakers,” he wrote.

“He instead of creating more with them , goes out and creates and AI band TRILOk . Him I didn’t expect . That’s why the anger and the outburst and it remains . Not him of all the people. Abundantia is welcome to use AI and so can others if they think that’s what it is but Vijay Subramaniam doing it absolutely unforgivable,” Kashyap signed off.

Subramaniam, the CEO of Collective Artists Network (formerly KWAN), has not yet responded to Kashyap’s post.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is slated for release in 2026 on Hanuman Jayanti. The AI-led production reportedly involves over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective, and features a soundtrack by Trilok, described as the world’s first AI-powered band.