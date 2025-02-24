‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jerome Flynn to make Malayalam film debut with ‘L2: Empuraan’

Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of the upcoming Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan as Boris Oliver, director Prithviraj Sukumaran announced on Sunday, sharing an announcement teaser on X.

“Character No.07 Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver in #L2E #EMPURAAN,” wrote Sukumaran in his caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the announcement teaser, Flynn says he is glad to be part of the “Mollywood culture of things” even though he does not quite remember how he was roped in for Prithviraj’s third directorial venture. “I can't quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I'm so glad I did, because it was a completely different experience from what I'm used to having over in the UK or the US. And to be part of the Mollywood culture of things, and to get a taste of that was really special,” he shared.

Flynn, who essayed the role of Tyrion Lannister’s aide Bronn in HBO’s fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, revealed that he had spent several years of his youth visiting India on spiritual retreats. “The whole experience of being in India. It has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home. And the vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, it was being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a kind of this beautiful orchestrated chaos and everybody was really sweet, and really loving their job, and it made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I've done,” the 61-year-old actor continued.

Speaking about his role in L2: Empuraan, Flynn said, “I can't give away too much about my character, except to say that he does play an important role in Khureshi's journey.”

The second instalment in the Lucifer film series, L2: Empuraan marks Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s return as Khureshi Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally. The film is set in a war-torn town of Iraq, and also stars Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas. Additionally, the film’s cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil and Sachin Khedekar.

Written by Murali Gopy, the film’s technical team includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan and music composer Deepak Dev.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film’s shoot was completed in December last year. L2: Empuraan is slated to hit theatres on March 27.

Released theatrically on March 28, 2019, Lucifer marks Mohanlal’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo collaborated again on the 2022 comedy drama Bro Daddy.