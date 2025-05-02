MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts to star in thriller film 'Ruin'

Directed by Niki Caro, the upcoming film is adapted from a script by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo

PTI Published 02.05.25, 12:05 PM
Gal Gadot, Matthias Schoenaerts

Gal Gadot, Matthias Schoenaerts Instagram

Actors Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts are set to feature in a thriller film titled "Ruin".

Directed by Niki Caro, the upcoming film has a script by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set in the rubble of Germany following World War II, with a newly released camp prisoner (Gadot) forming an alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) as both of them seek revenge on a Nazi Schutzstaffel unit "Ruin" is produced by Gadot and Jason Varsano under the banner Pilot Wave Motion Pictures and Caro alongside Marc Butan for MadRiver Pictures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

