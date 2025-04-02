Kareena Kapoor’s red ensemble to Mira Rajput’s ombre look: Stars shine at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani and Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp at luxury brand Vivienne Westwood’s debut fashion show in India on Tuesday, turning heads in stunning ensembles.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns, looked spectacular in a red off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping train.

Janhvi Kapoor grabbed eyeballs in a shimmery corset-fit gown with a powder blue train. She kept her accessory minimal, opting only for a stone-studded necklace to round up her look.

Huma Qureshi stunned in a black sheer gown with a cape draped across her shoulder. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama series Maharani Season 4.

Radhika Merchant aced her vintage fashion game at the Vivienne Westwood show in a corset bodice and a scarf paired with a custom chanderi sari and pearl studded accessories.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress Bhumi Pednekar kept it chic in a denim-on-denim look. Sleek straight hair and nude makeup balanced the actress’s look.

Disha Patani, who was recently seen in the Tamil fantasy film Kanguva, dazzled in a golden shimmery column gown.

Mira Rajput Kapoor made a fashion statement in a chic ombre corset first dress.

Actor Vijay Varma looked dapper in a cool grey shirt and dhoti-style trousers. The actor was recently seen in Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.