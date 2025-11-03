Jennifer Aniston dating Jim Curtis? Her birthday wish for fitness coach sparks buzz

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is dating wellness and fitness trainer Jim Curtis, she hinted in her birthday wish for the latter on Monday.

The 57-year-old actress shared a black-and-white picture of herself hugging Curtis from behind. “Happy birthday, my love, Cherished,” Aniston wrote alongside the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans immediately flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple. Amid the buzz, some of Aniston's fans noticed a diamond ring on the actress’s finger, sparking rumours of their engagement. However, neither Aniston nor Curtis has confirmed it.

Jim Curtis, 49, is a hypnotherapist, transformational coach, and published author.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumours with Pedro Pascal after they were seen at California’s Sunset Tower hotel, where they reportedly enjoyed a three-hour-long dinner.

While back then some believed their dinner signals the start of a romantic connection, others suspected it might hint at a professional collaboration. Several social media users have also dismissed rumours of any romantic relationship between them.

Aniston was married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. Theroux recently tied the knot with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the latest instalment of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show has earned multiple Emmy nominations over the years, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Crudup and Outstanding Guest Actress for Marcia Gay Harden.