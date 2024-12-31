Apple TV+ offers free access to premium content this weekend

Streaming platform Apple TV+ has announced a New Year gift for OTT viewers — free access to premium content on the platform. On January 4 and 5, all shows, films and documentaries on Apple TV+ will be available to stream for free, allowing potential subscribers to sample some of the platform’s best content.

The streamer made the announcement via social media on Monday, dropping a short trailer showcasing top titles available on the platform, “See for yourself,” the caption read.

This free streaming weekend comes just ahead of the highly-anticipated second season of Severance, which is set to debut on January 17. With a full weekend to explore the platform, viewers can dive into Severance’s mind-bending narrative, along with a rich catalog of other acclaimed original series, films, and documentaries.

“Kick off 2025 by streaming Apple’s acclaimed originals, including buzzy new seasons of Silo, Shrinking and Bad Sisters, the twisty, riveting Presumed Innocent, Golden Globe nominees Slow Horses and Disclaimer, and award-winning hits like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso,” a statement issued by Apple said.

“Plus, catch up on global phenomenon Severance before its second season debut; get your mind blown by celebrated sci-fi series like Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Foundation; discover movies for the whole family like Fly Me to the Moon and The Family Plan; and action-packed hit features like Wolfs and The Instigators,” the statement further read.

This free streaming event comes as Apple continues to expand its presence in the competitive streaming market. Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries and regions, accessible through the Apple TV app on more than a billion screens globally. Customers who buy and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.