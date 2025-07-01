‘Four More Shots Please!’ Season 4 to arrive on Prime Video soon

Season 4 of Four More Shots Please!, starring Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari, is set to arrive on Prime Video soon, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Sharing stills from the series, the streamer wrote, “Calling the shots for the season finale. #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon.”

The photos feature Maanvi’s Siddhi Patel, Bani’s Umang Singh, Sayani’s Damini Rizvi Roy and Kirti’s Anjana Menon relaxing on a beach.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Woohoooo! My FAV Indian series on Prime.” Another fan commented, “Finally the wait is over.”

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season of Four More Shots Please! is directed by Arunima Sharma.

The romantic comedy series follows the story of four female friends from different walks of life, who navigate love, career challenges, personal dreams and everyday challenges in contemporary India.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! also features Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, and Ankur Rathee.

Recently, Sayani Gupta announced on social media that she has wrapped up shooting for the fourth instalment of Four More Shots Please!.

The first instalment of Four More Shots Please! premiered in January 2019, followed by the second instalment in April 2020 and the third instalment in October 2022.