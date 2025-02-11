Super Bowl 2025: Serena Williams Crip Walks to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track ‘Not Like Us’; netizens react

Tennis star Serena Williams Crip Walked to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, his Grammy-winning diss track for his rival Drake, at this year’s Super Bowl, shows a video doing rounds on social media.

In the live performance of Not Like Us, Lamar mentions Williams while rapping, saying “Drake better not speak on Serena”. The act has drawn the ire of netizens who were quick to point out that Williams had reportedly dated Drake in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar and Drake’s rivalry dates back to 2013, when Lamar dissed the latter in Big Sean's track Control. Following that, they have denied speculations that they have been dissing each other in their songs.

“Serena Williams, Drake’s ex girlfriend, Crip Walking to #TheyNotLikeUs is diabolical,” an X user wrote. “Your ex will always celebrate your pain,” another fan commented, alluding to Williams and Drake’s rumoured brief relationship back in 2011.

The Crip Walk is a dance move created by a group of street gangsters in Los Angeles named the Crips in the 1970s. It later inspired the hip-hop community, especially those who shared an emotional connection with the city.

Williams addressed the controversy in a video on X recorded at the backstage of the Super Bowl. "Man I did not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon," she said. "Oh, I would've been fined."

Williams has been married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian since 2017.