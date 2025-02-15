Former ‘Roadies’ judge Raghu Ram issues statement on attending ‘India’s Got Latent’

Amid widespread outrage over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent, former Roadies judge Raghu Ram has said that he doesn’t regret being part of the Samay Raina-hosted comedy show. However, Raghu added that he wished the show hadn’t included certain jokes that “caused hurt”.

Raghu, who was on the judges panel in one of the episodes of the now-deleted comedy show on YouTube, issued an official statement on social media two days after appearing before the Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of an ongoing probe.

“I do not regret being part of IGL. I wish the show had not included some jokes that caused such hurt. Sensibilities of a paying audience in a show can differ from a larger youtube audience,” he said in his statement.

“I might have kept some jokes out of the episode, but I am nobody to tell Samay or the makers what jokes to keep and which, if any, words to beep. It is their call, and I'm sure they don't take that responsibility lightly,” Raghu, who has previously served as a judge on Roadies, added.

Raghu also said that freedom of speech is “meaningless” without the freedom to offend — a remark which has received backlash from a fan in the comments section, who argued that the freedom to offend ultimately leads to the freedom to harm.

“Offence is often taken even when none is intended. But of course, I am sorry if I have actually caused hurt to anyone,” he said, apologising to fans.

He also said that comedians constantly push boundaries, call out society and speak truth to empower while entertaining. “But no comedian sets out to hurt sentiments. And they would be the first to apologise if they did,” he added.

“I do hope society maintains a proper perspective on the scale of this issue compared to others that need more outrage,” the producer-actor signed off.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent began on Monday after a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia making inappropriate comments on the show went viral. Known for running the YouTube channel ‘BeerBiceps’, Allahbadia is seen asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”.

Following widespread backlash over the India’s Got Latent episode, Ranveer issued a public apology. The controversy, however, has now escalated to legal action. An FIR has been registered against Ranveer, along with host Samay Raina and fellow panelists Apoorva Makhija and others, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).