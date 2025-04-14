‘Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba’: Jaideep Ahlawat is the new dance sensation

Jaideep Ahlawat’s electrifying dance in Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins song Jaadu has taken the internet by storm, with fans left in awe of how the actor aces his moves.

Dropped on April 9, the music video of the song has garnered over 7.4 million views on YouTube in five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reels featuring glimpses of the music video have gone viral, with fans going gaga over Ahlawat’s charm and effortless moves.

The craze for the foot-tapping number has been unstoppable since its release and social media is flooded with praise for Ahlawat. Praising Jaideep’s performance in the Jaadu song on his Instagram story, Vijay Varma said, “Yaar Ahlawat FTII fresher party ke baad ab dekhe ye moves.”

Comparing his performance with Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, a social media user wrote, “Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba, I wanna watch Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaadu.”

“Scene stealer found in Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix,” streaming platform Netflix wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of Ahlawat grooving to the song.

The two-minute-30-second-long video, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta, shows the actors performing electrifying steps set to the track’s foot tapping beats. The dance is choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Jaideep Ahlawat stands out for his natural and believable acting across many roles. Showcasing his versatility, he gained widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as Hathiram Chaudhary in the hit Prime Video series Paatal Lok.

His next project, Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins, directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, follows the story of a skilled thief who takes on a high-stakes job to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond. What starts as a carefully executed heist soon unravels into a chaotic web of betrayals and shifting alliances, as nothing is as it seems in this dangerous game.

“A master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Sung by Oaff, Raghav Chaitanya, Savera, the lyrics of Jaadu have been penned by Kumaar, with music composed by Oaff and Savera.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie also stars Ujjawal Gauraha and Kunal Kapoor. The action-thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.